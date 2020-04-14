Clark County transfer stations are seeing an influx of people dropping off garbage and yard debris as a result of nice weather and more time at home due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. The increase is creating longer wait times and potentially unsafe conditions for customers and staff, according to a press release.
“We are seeing double and triple the number of visits to transfer stations compared to this time last year,” said Kim Harless, solid waste operations specialist for Clark County. “We have many options already in place to have items picked up curbside from your home. We want everyone to stay safe, stay healthy and stay home.”
Clark County residents are being asked to minimize trips to the recycling and transfer stations unless absolutely necessary and to consider the following options to avoid trips to the transfer station and reduce contact with others:
Extra garbage: For an additional fee, extra garbage can be set out on your regular pickup day next to your garbage can, either in a 32-gallon plastic bag or 32-gallon can.
Extra recycling: For no additional cost, extra recycling can be set out on your regular pickup day next to your recycle cart, either in a cardboard box or large paper bag found at hardware stores.
Extra yard debris: For an additional fee, extra yard debris pickup is offered in Vancouver, Ridgefield, Washougal, Camas and rural areas of Clark County. Bag extra yard debris in large paper bags found at local hardware stores or mark containers with “yard debris.” No food scraps are allowed. Extra yard debris in plastic bags will not be picked up.
Bulky items: For an additional fee, furniture, appliances, electronics or tires can be picked up at your curbside. This service is available in Vancouver, Ridgefield, Washougal and rural areas of Clark County.
Contact Waste Connections at (360) 892-5370 or customerhelp@wcnx.org to schedule a bulk waste pickup. One to two weeks advance notice is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.