The Northwest Wine and Food Society — formerly known as the Wine and Food Society of Clark County — recently announced the first award in its Restaurant Reboot Program. Local restaurant Blue Door Bakery received a $2,000 grant on July 15. The grant is given to support the reopening and ongoing expenses of the bakery.
The reboot program was created by the society in response to the challenges faced by the food and beverage industry due to the COVID-19 crisis. The aim of the grant program is to provide support to loved local restaurants in the Portland metro area for reopening and ongoing expenses.
Tax deductible donations can be made online at wfscc.ejoinme.org/NWFSGeneralDonations. If you would like to nominate a local restaurant to receive a grant, visit vbjusa.com/restaurant-reboot/.
- The Reflector
