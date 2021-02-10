The number of Clark County confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed by almost four dozen in the latest numbers released Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 10 COVID-19 update of 47 confirmed cases puts the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county at 17,657 since the outbreak began. Public Health reported there were 387 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
Public Health also reported a confirmed COVID-19 death — a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. In total, Clark County has had 204 total COVID-19 deaths, including 183 confirmed deaths and 21 suspected.
There were 38 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Public Health’s Feb. 10 report, with an additional 11 patients awaiting test results.
