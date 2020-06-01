U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is lauding an announcement by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of a $15.8 million grant awarded to C-Tran that will pay for operating, administrative and preventative maintenance costs to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, stated in a media release she was able to help secure the funding, a part of the CARES Act, given her position as a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. The release stated the grant will include maintenance of transit buses, sanitizing, modifications for social distancing, driver and other staff personal protective equipment (PPE), salaries for staff on administrative leave, and continued connections for travelers.
“There are so many folks in Clark County who rely on transit to get to their doctor appointments, jobs, and more, which is why we have to make sure public transport is taking appropriate safety measures during this time. I was pleased to help secure this funding that will protect the health of seniors and workers who depend on public transportation to go about their daily lives,” Herrera Beutler said.
— The Reflector
