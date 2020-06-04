‘If you think you’re sick, please get tested’: Gov. Inslee unveils new COVID-19 guidelines

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new strategy in testing for COVID-19, now calling on anyone with any symptoms to pursue a test as the state’s capacity has grown since the start of the pandemic.
Inslee announced new guidance during a press conference June 4, centered around the phrase “if you think you’re sick, please get tested.”
The new guidance is a shift in strategy from prior approaches, which dictated that those experiencing mild symptoms simply stay home rather than get tested. Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman said the original direction for those experiencing mild symptoms to stay home and not spring for a test was due to both the limited amount of testing supplies and the relative preparedness of healthcare providers to have adequate infection control precautions in place.
“Those things now are on a much better path,” Wiesman said.
Outside of those with symptoms, Inslee said those who live in a household with someone with symptoms or who have otherwise come into close contact with someone who had symptoms can also get tested as well. He added that those who live or work in “congregate settings” where an outbreak is suspected, such as job sites, factories and homeless shelters, should also seek testing.
Previously the state Department of Health had issued an order for broad testing at long-term care facilities, which the governor also mentioned as an example.
Inslee said that after getting a test those individuals should stay home while waiting for results until it comes back negative, along with anyone else in the household. That precaution was backed by science, the governor said, which showed transmission of the disease can occur prior to symptoms appearing.
Wiesman added that it could be up to 14 days from transmission before symptoms appear.
Inslee asked healthcare providers to be forthcoming with tests when individuals ask for them. He expressed a desire to be able to conduct “routine screening of high-risk populations,” with Wiesman later adding equity in testing is a primary focus of state health officials, noting that the elderly, people of color, immigrants, refugees and lower-income individuals suffered more from the pandemic than other groups.
“These communities do need to be prioritized,” Wiesman said.
Wiesman said more widespread testing availability can help give Washingtonians peace of mind to know definitively if they have the disease, while also showing the broader trend of the pandemic with greater accuracy than before.
Regarding testing affordability, Wiesman noted that Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended waivers on copays and deductibles for COVID-19 testing until at least July 3, adding those on Medicare or Medicaid won’t have to pay and public health departments will cover costs on testing during outbreaks or for the uninsured.
As it was one of the reasons for more prioritized testing in the past, Inslee said the collection material supply chain would still be something the state would be working on, “but we do believe that these steps are now the right ones for us to broaden our testing regime,” he explained.
Inslee said that in the past few weeks there had been about 6,000 tests for COVID-19 daily, with more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Washington so far.
“We’ve met an important threshold, (but) we still want to continue to build that capacity,” Inslee said.
Outside of testing for the disease itself, Inslee said that there is still a lack of evidence showing that testing for antibodies to the novel coronavirus indicated immunity.
“We don’t think that the science is anywhere close enough to say that (antibodies present) actually would give people immunity that would allow them … to have a ‘passport,’ to be free of the virus and future infection,” Inslee said.
Both Inslee and Wiesman addressed the effect of COVID-19 transmission that protests in the state and nationwide over the death of George Floyd would have.
“If you are going to choose to go to one of these larger protests, everything you can do to protect yourself is critically important,” Wiesman said, recommending physical distancing when possible, wearing a face covering and refraining from going if one has symptoms.
Wiesman said health officials weren’t recommending tests for all those who attend; however, those concerned over possible contraction would be free to get a test at their own discretion.
Inslee said those wondering why large demonstrations were allowed while restaurants were still closed are asking a legitimate question.
“The answer in part is because the U.S. Constitution protects free speech and the First Amendment,” Inslee said.
“We believe there are some First Amendment rights that we have respected, even though we do understand there have been some increased risk in any large gathering,” Inslee said, adding that demonstrations from across the political spectrum had been respected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.