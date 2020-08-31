Clark County saw 76 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as two more deaths of individuals who had the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 31 update puts the county at 2,610 total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. On average, 25 new cases per day were confirmed over the weekend.
The two deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease were a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 60s who could not be determined to have or not have underlying conditions, Public Health reported. There have been 51 total deaths of individuals with the disease in Clark County.
The department also reported that 19 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were currently hospitalized, with an additional five under investigation, awaiting test results.
