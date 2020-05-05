Inslee announces advisory groups for COVID-19 recovery, responds to lawsuit against his orders

Gov. Jay Inslee announced three advisory groups today, May 5, that will help steer the reopening of Washington state following its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inslee announced the official formation of the groups during a press conference Tuesday after mentioning them late last month. The groups cover a variety of aspects of returning to normalcy following measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, ranging from health care to industries looking to reopen safely.
Inslee extended his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order through May 31 last week.
The “Public Health and Health Care System Community Leaders Group,” led by Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, will look at broadening testing efforts and preparations for a potential second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, Inslee said. He added the group will also look at preparations for treatment and vaccine distributions “for the happy day when those, in fact, are perfected.”
The “Safe Work and Economic Recovery Community Leaders Group,” led by Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, will look at the phased easing of restrictions, Inslee said, providing guidance on how to safely resume business with health standards and worker assistance.
“We want to ensure a safe path moving forward, both for people who work in businesses and for their customers,” Inslee said.
The “Social Supports Community Leaders Group,” led by Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Cheryl Strange, will look at ways to provide for increasing needs in food, housing and health care access, the governor said, adding the group’s goal is increasing equity for vulnerable populations.
Inslee said the groups will allow for a “forum” of sorts for the broader community to inform the governor’s office on the next steps for reopening the state. Though the governor’s office will retain decision-making responsibility, Inslee said the groups will be helpful in “organizing the views of Washingtonians” to make the best decisions.
Inslee said how formal the recommendations will be is up to the groups, calling their work an “organic process” that he hopes will bring expertise and diverse voices to the recovery conversation.
Jessyn Farrell, senior vice president of Seattle-based Civic Ventures and the community member lead of the economic recovery group, noted the economic impacts of COVID-19 are “unprecedented,” saying that in some cases parts of the workforce were already “economically fragile” before the pandemic. She said the group will need to pay particular attention to those in the service industries and medical community, adding that the group will be paying particular attention to the nuances of a sector-by-sector approach, given that some industries were hit harder than others.
Alison Poulsen, executive director of Spokane-based Better Health Together and member of the public health and health care group, said her goal as part of her group is to make sure that communities of color and rural communities have appropriate resources to “get back on track” after COVID-19, both for a potential second wave, as well as behavior health support for health care workers on the front lines, those experiencing economic hardship, and those with grief over missed graduations, weddings and family gatherings.
“This is a time for us all to stay connected to a common vision for health for everyone,” Poulsen remarked, adding she looks forward to being able to balance the state’s health needs with desires to “get back to normal.”
Inslee said the groups constituted a “broad cross-section of Washingtonians from both sides of the Cascades,” though according to a list of members published today the groups did not include representatives hailing from Southwest Washington. The state Republican Party pushed back on the representation of the groups, with state party chairman Caleb Heimlich issuing a statement following the press conference.
Heimlich said Inslee “is blatantly ignoring the State Legislature in favor of appointed advisory groups filled with his far-left supporters,” adding that the governor is using “straw man arguments” when speaking of proponents of more rapid reopening of industries than the current schedule.
“Washingtonians responded admirably and sheltered in place for the last six weeks to keep our communities safe,” Heimlich said. “Now, the science shows we can responsibly get back to work and it's time for Governor Inslee to do what is right and safely reopen Washington."
Inslee calls rapid re-opening pushes “heartless”
At the press conference Inslee also reacted to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a group of Republican lawmakers including state Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver. The lawsuit challenges the constitutional legality of the governor’s proclamations such as the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, seeking an injunction to halt enforcement of the orders.
The governor said he had looked over the lawsuit “very briefly,” doubling down on the need to maintain restrictions to prevent more loss of life from COVID-19. He called a position of not believing the disease is still a crisis “biologically ignorant and humanly heartless,” framing the push for more broad easing of restrictions as accepting some of the state’s population as “disposable citizens.”
“We can’t have a good economy without a healthy Washington, and the measures we have taken are designed to preserve health, and life itself,” Inslee said. He expressed appreciation of the “vast majority of Washingtonians” who have been supportive of the restrictions in place.
Inslee reiterated his stance that current scientific data shows the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 should all current restrictions be lifted.
“They are not compliant with the science that is very clear on this that if we today released all of our efforts, if we stopped in our tracks … this virus is going to come back with a vengeance,” Inslee said, appealing to the loss of life from the disease’s spread.
“When you see the tears of the families who have lost 800 people, I think you’d reach a different conclusion,” Inslee said.
