Close to 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend as the total number of confirmed cases in Clark County surpassed 1,500.
Clark County Public Health’s July 20 update showed 92 more COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday. The department also reported three more deaths of individuals who had confirmed cases of the disease — a woman in her 60s with underlying conditions identified, as well as a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, for both of whom it could not be determined if they had underlying conditions.
The update puts the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County at 1,526 since the outbreak began, with 37 deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease.
Public Health reported that 22 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized. Another six were under investigation into whether they had the disease.
