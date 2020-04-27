Confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally rose by a dozen over the weekend, with Clark County Public Health also reporting two more deaths of individuals with the disease.
Public Health’s latest update puts the cumulative total of cases at 339 in its April 27 update. The two deaths were both women older than 80, and raises the total number of deaths to 21.
Individuals over 80 have made up all deaths of those confirmed to have COVID-19 since April 7. Although that age group makes up about 13 percent of confirmed cases in Clark County, people over 80 comprise two-thirds of the total deaths, according to Public Health.
According to the latest Washington State Department of Health statistics, Clark County has about 2 percent of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
