The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb with county data showing that an increase in testing isn’t necessarily leading to more positive tests.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 4 update showed another 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the total at 5,164 since the outbreak began. There were 267 active cases, which are ones still in the isolation period.
The day prior Public Health provided information on positivity rates on testing in the county. More than 5 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, the latest week the department had data on, which was above the goal of 2 percent positivity.
Acknowledging that tests administered went up in late September and early October, the positivity rates were also going up, which Public Health said meant more confirmed cases couldn’t be solely attributed to more testing.
Public Health reported 33 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with an additional 17 under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.