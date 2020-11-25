Clark County saw its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increase by 222 in an update of data Wednesday, as the county approaches another milestone of cases.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 25 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 7,992 since the outbreak began, just short of 8,000. There were 398 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health did not report any more deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update, keeping the total at 91 in Clark County.
There were 69 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with another 12 under investigation, awaiting test results.
