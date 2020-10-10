The Clark County Commission on Aging is set to hear from local community resource organizations that assist or provide older adults with their everyday needs such as food, supplies and medications and the impact COVID-19 has had. The commission wants to hear how COVID-19 has impacted the older adults in the area they serve and how they have modified their services during the pandemic.
The presentation is set to take place during the Commission on Aging’s monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The Commission on Aging meetings are currently being held in a virtual format via WebEx. For information on how to join and participate in a commission Webex meeting, please visit clark.wa.gov/community-planning/commission-aging-meetings.
The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership addressing the needs of aging community members. For more about the commission, please visit clark.wa.gov/aging.
