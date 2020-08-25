A new rent assistance program is now available to assist tenants in Clark County who owe partial or full rent to their landlord in March 2020 or later. Households must also have an income equal to or less than 50 percent of the area median income — $46,050 for a family of four.
Up to three months of assistance may be provided to eligible households. Assistance will be provided to eligible households until available funds are expended. Households may only be assisted once with these funds.
Anyone needing access to the program is encouraged to call the Council for the Homeless Housing Hotline at (360) 695-9677 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Additional information can be found at CouncilForTheHomeless.org/ERAP.
The Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) Grant is intended to prevent evictions by paying past due, current and future rent, targeting limited resources to those with the greatest needs while working to distribute funds equitably.
This project was supported by a grant awarded by the United States Department of the Treasury and grant funds are administered by the Local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.
— The Reflector
