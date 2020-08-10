Clark County saw another 92 cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, according to Monday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 10 report puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,110 since the outbreak began. No more deaths of individuals with confirmed cases, keeping that total at 42.
There were 14 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Monday’s update, with another four under investigation, awaiting test results.
