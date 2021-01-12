The rate of recent COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose back up to the high-risk range based on statewide guidance for the purposes of reopening in-person instruction for K-12 education, according to the county’s weekly update of the rate.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 12 update put the county at 397.95 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 324.87 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The rate rose after three weeks of a declining trend, and is once again above the 350 per 100,000 population threshold for moderate and high-risk counties.
Public Health’s Jan. 12 update puts Clark County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 14,996 since the outbreak began. There were 1,028 active cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
Though no additional deaths were reported Tuesday, Public Health had reported three new confirmed deaths of individuals with COVID-19 and one suspected over the weekend. The confirmed COVID-19 deaths were two men older than 80 and one man in his 70s, and the suspected death was a man older than 80. All the individuals had underlying health conditions.
As of the Jan. 12 update there had been 154 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County, including 141 confirmed and 13 suspected, Public Health reported.
There were 69 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County reported by Public Health Jan. 12, with an additional four under investigation, awaiting test results.
