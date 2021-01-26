The rate of recently-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a decrease after two weeks of increases in the latest data available Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 26 update showed that there were 401.23 cases per 100,000 population in the county in the past 14 days. That was a decrease from 473.69 cases per 100,000 reported last week, and the first time the rate has decreased since Jan. 4.
Public Health also reported an additional five confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county in Tuesday’s update. A woman in her 70s and a man older than 80 were among the new deaths, both of whom had underlying health conditions. A woman in her 40s and two men in their 70s were also reported as confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but it was unknown if they had underlying health conditions.
The deaths reported Tuesday put Clark County’s total at 175, including 161 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 14 suspected.
Tuesday’s update put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County at 16,584 since the outbreak began, Public Health reported. There were 690 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health reported there were 53 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional 13 under investigation, awaiting test results.
