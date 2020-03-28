The Battle Ground School District is doing its part to help prepare the medical community for the spreading COVID-19 pandemic by donating supplies to healthcare workers, according to a press release Friday.
“To support our community and healthcare workers, Battle Ground Public Schools has donated 9,000 pairs of gloves and hundreds of masks, along with eye protection and gowns, to Legacy Health,” the district wrote.
The district collected the personal protective medical equipment from multiple schools and delivered it to a Legacy Health distribution warehouse.The district made the donation to help workers who are serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus. Many health systems are running low on supplies of protective equipment. The district donated a portion of its supplies, reserving what it needs to serve students once school resumes.
"We respect and admire our healthcare workers and want to show our appreciation by providing what we can to the community to help during this crisis," said Catherine Shannon, a registered nurse and Battle Ground Public School's health services and nursing supervisor.
