Inslee announces relief efforts for effects of COVID-19 response

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a slew of measures intended to ease the burden on individuals and businesses impacted by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 today, March 18, putting a stop to evictions and allowing greater use of unemployment benefits among others while the economy slows in response to the worldwide pandemic.
During a press conference, Inslee announced a statewide moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent for residential tenants for the next 30 days. He explained that residential landlords will be prohibited from serving a notice for default payment of rent unless a landlord could show the action would be necessary for the health and safety of the tenant or other individuals.
Other than impacts to renters, Inslee relayed good news from the federal government, saying the Federal Housing Finance Agency had directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions for 60 days.
In acknowledgement of workers exceeding their leave benefits due to outbreak response, as well as those not currently covered by social safety nets, Inslee announced the waiver of the one-week time limit before individuals could access unemployment insurance. He said it was retroactive to March 8 when the governor announced his first action expanding unemployment insurance to more workers.
Inslee said the state had sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s Administration that day asking for a national disaster declaration. That could potentially allow for individuals who had not passed the 680 hours of work threshold access to unemployment insurance similar to the case when a natural disaster strikes an area, he said.
Should Trump not make such a declaration, Inslee said the state would call on Congress to make a statutory action allowing for access to unemployment insurance, Inslee said.
Inslee also said he directed the state Department of Social and Health Services to expand eligibility to the Family Emergency Assistance Program to families without children.
Outside of benefiting families under pressure, Inslee said those actions had economic impacts, allowing the families to “be good consumers” in a time of financial crisis.
“That’s helpful for everyone, in addition to hard-pressed families,” Inslee remarked.
At the press conference Inslee asked for public utility providers to waive late fees for customers who were out of work or offering payment plans to customers, as well as expanding bill assistance programs for those impacted by loss of work.
Inslee also suspended some restrictions on utilities and transportation commissions, allowing them to use energy bill assistance funds whose work has been affected by the pandemic.
Inslee noted that several utilities had already taken such steps, which he said fit a greater feeling of “civic responsibility and compassion” he saw in services and businesses statewide.
With uncertainty over work, the state has seen a “tsunami of demand” for unemployment insurance, Washington State Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzan LeVine said. Last week, which were the most up-to-date numbers as of the press conference, her department saw an 150 percent spike in requests year-over-year.
LeVine added there had been a 500 percent increase in applications from businesses for the SharedWork program, which allows employers to retain workers at reduced hours with partial wage replacement through unemployment insurance.
Regarding assistance for landlords who would not be able to evict delinquent tenants given the new order, Inslee said that preventing an increase of homelessness was paramount given it could exacerbate spread of coronavirus.
“We can’t just have a big spike in homelessness together with this epidemic raging,” Inslee said. “That had to be our first priority right now.”
Wednesday’s announcements follow this week’s closure of a number of businesses who serve the public, including sit-down service for restaurants and the banning of public events of more than 50 people. Inslee said expanding access to unemployment was “maybe the single-most important thing we got to do … because that gets money to the people who really need it.”
“Those who are unemployed who are part-time workers who have been laid off because of the restaurants shutting and the like, those are the most needy people in the country right now,” Inslee said.
Small business relief
Individuals and families weren’t the only one set to receive relief, as Inslee said earlier in the week the federal Small Business Administration approved his request for a disaster declaration, which he anticipated would allow all counties in Washington to be eligible for administration assistance. He said Congress recently approved up to $7 billion in administration disaster loans for businesses impacted.
Those funds were in addition to up to $5 million in strategic reserve funds would be available to small businesses statewide, Inslee said.
Inslee also announced tax collection relief for small businesses, directing the state Department of Revenue to suspend penalties and interest payment on late tax payments, offering payment plans on the core amount of tax owed and suspending enforcement actions such as forced collection. Those suspensions would be effective for at least 30 days, he said.
Inslee: state will take issuing advanced measures day-by-day
Inslee did not say whether or not enhanced measures, such as a shelter-in-place order be made with enforcement by the National Guard, would be undertaken anytime soon, saying that response to the novel coronavirus was constantly evolving and those possibilities were “a futile thing to think about.”
“If we just spend our time trying to imagine scenarios, we are not going to be able to make progress,” Inslee said. “Today, we’re focused on helping people with their economic problems.”
“We can’t just try to speculate what may happen 30, 40, 60 days from now,” Inslee remarked.
As to what would guide decisions on potential measures, Inslee said they would be made by a data-driven approach, looking at epidemiological evidence as well as traffic load and emergency department admissions to direct potential next steps.
“Fortunately we have really good data,” Inslee said, adding that unemployment impacts and medical surge capacity were also taken into account.
“All of those things go into those decisions. We look at it every day, or even hourly sometimes, to make these tough, tough decisions,” Inslee said. He added that the state’s response, both from citizens and political players, has recognized the need to pull together.
“They recognize it’s not a moment for ideological division. It’s a moment for action,” Inslee said.
