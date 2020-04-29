The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County continues to rise, as eight more cases were added to the tally today, April 29.
Clark County Public Health’s Wednesday update put the total of cases at 351. There are 14 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the county, with five in intensive care units (ICUs).
The majority of confirmed cases have been individuals aged 40 to 69, though two-thirds of the deaths have been individuals older than 80, according to Public Health data.
