During its October food collection drive, the Clark Neighbors Food Project (also known as the Green Bag Food Project) surpassed 104,261 pounds of non-perishable food collected since its inception in July 2017.
Over 86,000 meals have been provided to hungry Clark County neighbors with the food. Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the all-volunteer nonprofits put safety measures in place to keep volunteers and food donors safe and continues to expand the volunteer and donor base to serve more hungry families moving forward.
“There was already a great need for food in our community, especially with the economic impact of COVID-19,” Clark Neighbors Food Project Board President Debbie Nelson said in a news release. “In addition to the hunger for food, we’ve also seen a real hunger for positive and fun connections with neighbors. The Green Bag Food Projects brings people together, strengthens community and shares food… one Green Bag at a time.”
The projects provides sustainable supplies of foods throughout the year to seven food pantries in Clark County: FISH Westside Food Pantry of Vancouver, Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Ridgefield, East Vancouver Community Church Food Pantry, SixEight Food Pantry, FISH or Orchards, North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground and Inter-Faith Treasure House in Camas-Washougal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.