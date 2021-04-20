The number of recently-reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw another week of increases though at a lesser rate than the week prior, based on Tuesday’s data.
Clark County Public Health’s April 20 update put the recent case rate at 147.6 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 139.8 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The department has reported increases of the rate every week since March 23 after dropping to a recent low of 88.8 cases per 100,000 the week prior.
To date, Clark County has seen 20,520 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 864 probable cases since the outbreak began, according to Clark County Public Health data. There were 537 active cases of the disease reported April 20, which are ones still in the isolation period.
There have been 252 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County, according to the department’s numbers Tuesday, including 224 confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 and 28 suspected.
There were 23 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of the April 20 report, with an additional four suspected, awaiting test results.
