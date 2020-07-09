The latest report on confirmed cases of COVID-19 shows dozens of more sick and one additional death.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers released July 9 showed 38 more cases confirmed, bringing the total of 1,128 since the outbreak began. The department also reported another death of someone confirmed to have the disease — a man in his 30s with no underlying medical conditions, bringing the total deaths to 30.
There have been more than 52 new cases per 100,000 of residents in Clark County in the past two weeks, according to Public Health’s data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.