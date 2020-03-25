Healthcare workers and first responders serving on the frontlines to help people amid the COVID-19 outbreak are in desperate need of personal protective equipment and other specific medical supplies.
In the past week, hospitals, Clark County Public Health, the Emergency Operations Center and community leaders have put out pleas into our community to locate any unused items.
In response to businesses and individuals offering supplies, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) and Clark County Public Health have opened a COVID Supply Warehouse and a streamlined donation process to receive and manage those supplies of specific personal protective equipment (PPE). Volunteers of local search and rescue teams are staffing the supply warehouse and working closely with CRESA personnel.
“The response we are receiving is a reflection of the generous community-wide support that exists in Clark County. We have such an extensive need for basic supplies in our medical facilities and for our emergency responders, and we cannot rely solely on state and/or federal sources to meet them. Corporate donors have taken stock of their own needs and are working with us to help fill the gaps,” stated Robin Albrandt, emergency preparedness and response regional coordinator and program manager for Clark County Public Health.
For the health, safety and security of the warehouse volunteers and workers, the EOC is asking people to email covidsupplies@cresa911.org to schedule their donations and deliveries. Include your contact information, the items and the quantity of your donation. The Supply Warehouse hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The EOC seeks the following specific equipment, which should be new and unopened:
Latex-free gloves
Commercially-made procedural masks and surgical masks
N95 respirators and N95 filters
Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts)
Face shields
Splash shields
Gowns
Hand sanitizer
Disinfecting wipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.