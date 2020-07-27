The number of cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County grew more slowly over the weekend than it did the prior week, though 48 more had been identified in the latest data.
Clark County Public Health’s July 27 update puts the total number of cases at 1,680 since the outbreak began. The new cases came in at an average of 16 per day, which was a lower daily number than last week’s daily numbers that were at least 20 new cases.
No more deaths of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were reported, keeping the total at 37. Nineteen patients were hospitalized in the county who had confirmed COVID-19, with three more under investigation, awaiting test results.
