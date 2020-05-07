The first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were a whirlwind of uncertainty, to hear a nurse on the frontline in Lewis County tell it.
“Whatever the policy was at 7 o’clock in the morning might have changed by 3 o’clock that afternoon,” Diane Stedham-Jewell, a registered nurse and Providence Centralia Hospital, told Gov. Jay Inslee during a discussion among healthcare workers and the governor Wednesday, May 6. The discussion was hosted on National Nurses Day, with Stedham-Jewell being one of three speaking of their experiences working through the pandemic during a live broadcast with Inslee.
Though National Nurses Day is an annual day of recognition, Inslee noted this year’s day was “the most appreciative, probably, the state has ever been for our nurses,” given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stedham-Jewell gave recognition to all healthcare staff, noting that nurses were “just one cog in the wheel” of her facility and others. She said the first three weeks of the outbreak “were definitely challenging” given the rapid change of procedures as her facility responded to a largely-unknown disease. She said there was fear among both staff and patients given the uncertainty around the disease.
Stedham-Jewell said initially her facility had concerns of whether personal protective equipment (PPE) would be in limited supply at the outset of the outbreak. In some cases there were nurses who paid out-of-pocket for their own equipment.
“We saw what happened with the toilet paper, and we were kind of concerned the same thing was going to happen with the PPE,” Stedham-Jewell remarked. Fortunately, she said there was a “great response” from the community, mentioning specifically that dental offices had given their masks to her facility when they closed operations.
Stedham-Jewell said there was talk at “re-sanitizing” masks though following concern from employees that option was not taken. She said there were adequate N95 respirator masks available for staff required to have them.
Speaking alongside Stedham-Jewell were Katy Brehe, a nurse at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, and Justin Gill, a nurse practitioner at Providence Urgent Care in Mill Creek.
Brehe spoke of extensive measures taken in the intensive care units where she works, noting there was a “trained observer” to watch those suiting up for units to make sure they were putting on PPE correctly and decontaminating areas outside the unit upon exiting.
“It’s really exhausting, but it’s important work,” Brehe said, explaining that due to worries over the disease’s spread those working in the units often have to take on additional roles to limit the number of people potentially exposed.
Gill said his facility has been fortunate to have had adequate PPE on a day-to-day basis, though he agreed with Inslee in that some action nationally on procurement was still needed. Being an outpatient facility he said the unknown of incoming patients’ status on COVID-19 infection requires a heightened level of preparedness with PPE.
“Things seem to be calming a little bit,” Stedham-Jewell said about recent days. She expressed gratitude to the community and state for taking part in the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, adding that as non-emergency surgeries begin again the social distancing practices continue to maintain a level of safety for her facility’s patients and staff.
“I think that’s the only way that right now we’re going to get through this,” Stedham-Jewell said. She stressed the importance of adhering to current restrictions, saying it would be more difficult to try and employ disease-halting strategies a second time than staying the course.
“We are going to have a new normal in health care, there’s no doubt about it,” Stedham-Jewell said.
Inslee lauded nurses for their work during the pandemic, saying that “if there’s been any more selfless compassion in our state, I’m not sure that I’ve seen it, at least outside of wartime, and that’s what this is, in effect.”
“We’re not only protecting our patients, we’re protecting our community. We’re protecting our family when we go home,” Stedham-Jewell said.
