The rate of recent COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a lesser decline in the latest weekly update of activity, though that number continues to trend downward.
Clark County Public Health’s March 9 report shows there have been 103.4 COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 of the county’s population in the past 14 days, down from 105.4 cases per 100,000 reported last week. The county’s case rate has been declining from a high of 473.7 per 100,000 reported in mid-January.
Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 18,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began. There were 188 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health hasn’t reported any additional COVID-19 deaths so far this week, keeping the total at 228, including 205 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and another 23 suspected.
There were 17 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional individual under investigation, awaiting test results.
