Seven more cases of COVID-19 in Clark County were confirmed in today’s update, with Clark County Public Health now providing a graph showing the number of new cases per day.
Public Health’s latest data shows a total of 313 confirmed cases as of April 22. The number of deaths of individuals with the disease remains at 16.
There was a slight decrease in hospitalizations of those confirmed to have COVID-19, as Public Health’s latest data showed a drop to 19, with four of those individuals in intensive care units (ICUs).
The department has also began providing a graph showing the number of new cases per day. The graph, which Public Health says will be updated daily, also shows a curve of the cumulative number of cases.
