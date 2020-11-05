Clark County saw a lesser increase in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, though an additional death of someone with the disease was reported.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 5 update added 69 more cases to the county's total, putting the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 5,233 since the outbreak began. There were 291 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
The death reported was a woman older than 80 who had no underlying health conditions, Public Health reported, bringing the total number of deaths of individuals with COVID-19 to 72.
Public Health reported 35 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county, with an additional 11 under investigation, awaiting test results.
