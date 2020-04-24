Inslee allows ‘low-risk’ construction to resume

The construction industry in Washington state is back in business after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the easing of restrictions contingent on workers following health safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Inslee made the announcement during a press conference today, April 24, that he would be allowing “low-risk” construction to resume across the state.
In order to resume work, existing projects must meet a number of requirements including the establishment of a safety plan that implements physical distancing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), a COVID-19 exposure control and mitigation plan, and a general commitment to keeping a safe and healthy worksite, according to a slide Inslee presented during the press conference.
Outside of a mandated COVID-19 supervisor on each job site, Inslee said he felt it would be valuable to have upper management from construction firms periodically check on the sites themselves in order to see what workers were subject to.
Inslee said that safety complaints could be submitted to the state Department of Labor and Industries, adding that projects found out of compliance with the new order could be shut down.
Inslee said he felt the requirements were “a very thorough, thoughtful approach” to allow construction to continue. He said early in the month his office and cabinet officials formed a stakeholder group with construction labor unions, contractor associations and others to develop a plan establishing standards to allow for re-opening of the industry. He said those recommendations were widely agreed upon by workers, health and safety experts and local government officials.
As to when other industries could reopen, Inslee said that determination couldn’t be made yet, but it wouldn’t be happening on April 24.
“It would be way too dangerous, and all of our data shows that if we did this (easing of restrictions) today, this virus would return with a vengeance,” Inslee said.
Though there had been some backlash on restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Inslee said there is broad support for maintaining the measures. The governor referenced a University of Southern California survey that found 83 percent of responding Washingtonians agreed that social distancing is still essential for the COVID-19 response, with 80 percent believing the outbreak would continue and worsen without adhering to the practice.
Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council Executive Secretary Mark Riker remarked that the stakeholder roundtable was able to put aside differences in order to come up with a reopening plan focused on worker safety.
“The governor’s given us the opportunity to have a great effect in our industry,” Riker said, adding that the agency on safely conducting business was back in the construction industry’s hands.
“If we do it right, we’ll move to the next step. If we do it wrong, we will be shutting ourselves back down,” Riker admonished. “So let’s take responsibility and do this the right way.”
Though he didn’t have specific numbers, Riker said that “most” of the projects that were halted by COVID-19 restrictions could start back up as long as they could fill the requirements by the new order, adding that there weren't specific distinctions between residential, commercial or industrial projects.
Inslee said the order was effective immediately after he signed it, adding that the release of restrictions also played into halted Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) projects. He said that which projects would be resuming would be up to WSDOT’s discretion.
Moving forward, Inslee said his office, along with the state Department of Commerce, would convene with similar stakeholder groups in other industries to address how those businesses could safely re-open. He reiterated that the measures taken to prevent COVID-19 were successful.
“We know that our strategy is working, and we know that it is protecting people from sickness and death,” Inslee said.
