In an effort to assist the local business community, the City of Ridgefield is offering utility rebates on water bills in exchange for receipts from area businesses.
“You can earn a credit on your utility bill by buying and eating locally made food and beverages, or by purchasing a gift card from your favorite downtown store,” the city wrote in a press release. “Our local businesses make the possibilities seem endless.”
For example, say you spend $25 at a local business or restaurant. According to the city, you should keep the receipts — two receipts can be combined — and make sure the name of the business and the date are visible. Then write your name, phone number and utility account number on the receipts. Scan and email them to utilities@ci.ridgefield.wa.us or drop them off in a sealed envelope at the gray drop box in front of city hall, 230 Pioneer St. For the $25 in purchases, the city will credit $15 toward your utility bill.
Residents can earn up to 5 credits per account with a maximum credit of $75 per account. Eligible businesses include any business in Ridgefield city limits. The program lasts now through June 30.
Learn more by visiting ridgefieldwa.us/shop-local-and-save/.
