The Battle Ground High School Athletic Boosters Club invites the public to “Concessions Under The Lights” a fundraiser for athletics at Battle Ground High School. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the booster club is left with more concessions than they can store. The public can head to the District Stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 16 to purchase candy, popcorn and other treats. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support all athletics at Battle Ground High School.
The boosters club asks those attending the fundraiser to park in the eastern parking lot and to wear masks and practice social distancing. Cash and cards will be accepted but no checks. Questions can be sent to president@bghsboosters.org.
— The Reflector
