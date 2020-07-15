The latest numbers for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County showed more than two dozen additional people have tested positive for the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s July 15 update showed 25 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,344 since the outbreak began.
The number hospitalized who have confirmed COVID-19 remains is still 29, with 9 individuals who are suspected to have the disease hospitalized.
