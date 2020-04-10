COVID-19 cases continue to climb, though no new deaths in individuals confirmed to have the disease were seen in the latest report.
Clark County Public Health has reported 14 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total to 220. The death toll in individuals who have had the disease remains at 14.
Currently, 20 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, nine are in intensive care units (ICUs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.