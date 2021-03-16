The rate of recently-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County has dropped into double digits in the latest weekly update reported Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s March 16 update has put the county at 88.8 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, down roughly 14 percent from the 103.4 cases per 100,000 reported the week prior. The case rate has been in decline since mid-January, and has broken into a double-digit rate for the first time since October, according to Public Health data.
Public Health’s March 16 update showed 30 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 18,843 cases since the outbreak began. There were 259 active cases in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 death, a woman older than 80 with underlying health conditions. Clark County has had 232 total COVID-19 deaths, including 208 confirmed to be due to the disease and 24 suspected.
There were 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county, Public Health reported, with an additional three suspected, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.