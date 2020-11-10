Clark County saw one of the largest daily increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases it has seen Tuesday as 166 positive tests and four more deaths of individuals with the disease were reported.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 10 update puts the total number of cases in the county at 5,783 since the outbreak began. The update also reported there were 349 active cases in the county, meaning those cases still in the isolation period, usually based off of when symptoms begin.
The four deaths reported Tuesday were three men — two in their 70s with no underlying health conditions and one older than 80 with underlying health conditions — and a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. The deaths put the county’s total at 77.
Clark County’s recent case rate saw an increase by more than 30 percent since last week, Public Health’s latest update shows. The rate of cases in the past 14 days is now 171.55 per 100,000 of population, up from 131.42 per 100,000 last week. The county remains in the high-risk range for school reopening, which are counties with case rates above 75 per 100,000 population.
Public Health’s update reported that there were 45 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
