COVID-19 Graph

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to May 5. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

One more death of an individual with a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the latest statistics for Clark County.

Clark County Public Health's latest update May 5 shows an increase to a total of 368 confirmed cases, and 22 total deaths. The latest death was a woman older than 80.

Based on latest statistics from the Washington State Department of Health, less than 7.5 percent of tests conducted that are monitored by the state have come back positive for COVID-19. Public Health notes the true positivity rate is likely lower since not all tests for the disease are represented in the count, though all ones coming back positive are.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.