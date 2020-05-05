One more death of an individual with a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the latest statistics for Clark County.
Clark County Public Health's latest update May 5 shows an increase to a total of 368 confirmed cases, and 22 total deaths. The latest death was a woman older than 80.
Based on latest statistics from the Washington State Department of Health, less than 7.5 percent of tests conducted that are monitored by the state have come back positive for COVID-19. Public Health notes the true positivity rate is likely lower since not all tests for the disease are represented in the count, though all ones coming back positive are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.