Those thinking that come summer Washington will be as unrestricted as it was in 2019 are bound for a wakeup call as state health officials say to expect a “new normal” during a return from restrictions imposed as part of COVID-19 pandemic response.
Several of those in government roles leading the disease response in the state spoke during a press call today, April 14, as an update to Washington’s COVID-19 outbreak. Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said the state will not be able to “fully stop” the virus until treatments and a vaccine are available.
He reiterated Gov. Jay Inslee’s words that when cases show decline in activity it is important not to let the virus “spring back” by removing current restrictions such as the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order too abruptly.
“This ‘normal’ that we are going to go into is going to be a different ‘normal,’” Wiesman said. “We’re not going to return to what we knew before COVID-19 for many, many months, until, probably, we have a vaccine.”
Wiesman said the new “normal” would still adhere to principles of remote work and meetings, prohibiting large group gatherings, and in some cases changing customs.
“Shaking hands really is not going to be OK for some time,” Wiesman said.
Keeping social distancing principles when businesses do open up and generally being more aware of the spread of disease will be important as Washington makes its way to normalcy following the peak of COVID-19 spread, he said.
Wiesman said there will likely be “partial easing” of restrictions, giving an example of reopening businesses with reduced occupancy. That easing process could involve taking a small action, holding to see if data shows it isn’t hurting the effort, then looking at more options, considering both health and economic components when making decisions.
Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said that future survey sampling to determine how much of the population is immune due to the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 could help determine when to relax social distancing measures. She added that discovery of an effective treatment could change the course “very abruptly” as well.
Inslee’s Chief of Staff David Postman said that as of Tuesday there weren’t specific numbers given on data points that would indicate when to relax response measures, adding there is a multitude of data to look at. He said it is the state’s goal to eventually be “as specific as possible” when it comes to data points down the line, though what that will look like is still unknown.
“I wouldn’t expect us to be able to say, ‘when we hit this number, this will happen, this will open,’” Postman said. “It’s just not that easy.”
Wiesman said action could be taken to ease restrictions when multiple pieces of data all appear to be “pointing in the same direction.”
Lofy said that in the week prior to the call social distancing strategies were shown to be working, data suggested. She added that statewide COVID-19 activity has appeared to have plateaued, though some areas were seeing declines while others were seeing increases.
Lofy said Tuesday morning the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling released results of a study that showed the “reproductive rate” — a metric that looks at how much the disease is spreading — was near or possibly below “one” in the Seattle area, meaning that infected individuals were only spreading COVID-19 to one or fewer individuals on average. She said that without social distancing measures, the average was more like two to three.
Lofy said that there still isn’t a “clear decline” in COVID-19 statewide, however.
State COVID-19 Health System Response Management Director Raquel Bono said that with relaxing restrictions comes risks. She said having the resources to take on a surge of cases is an important aspect of moving toward a new normal. Part of those resources was in keeping up Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those responding.
Bono presented graphs showing PPE distribution across the state, including a slide detailing at a county level what had been distributed by the state compared to what was pending. Of Southwest Washington counties along the Interstate 5 corridor, Lewis County had close to all of the roughly 86,000 pieces of PPE already delivered, whereas Cowlitz County had about 65 percent of its about 29,000 pieces, Thurston had about 55 percent of its roughly 744,000 pieces and Clark County had only about 45 percent of its roughly 130,000 pieces.
Lofy also said being able to get more PPE to outpatient settings is an important step, explaining currently hospitals had priority.
Testing for COVID-19 is another factor in getting a handle on the situation, which the health officials said needed to be more widespread to help with disease response.
Lofy said that an average 4,500 individuals were tested for COVID-19 daily in Washington on weekdays, and roughly 2,000 on the weekends. She said there are 26 laboratories in Washington that can provide testing with a capacity around 14,000, adding that the state has ordered hundreds of thousands of test kits scheduled to arrive in Washington in the next few weeks.
Wiesman said that the testing supply chain needed to “fully activate” before the level of widespread testing required was achieved.
The next step will be working with local health departments and healthcare providers to identify gaps in testing availability. Lofy said the goal is to have testing “immediately available” for anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19, “even younger and healthier people.”
“We need everybody to be tested right away,” Lofy said, adding that identifying contacts and keeping both them and the infected at home will help the effort.
