The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 35 with the latest numbers released, with two more deaths of those with confirmed cases also reported Thursday.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 1 update puts the total number of cases at 3,509 since the outbreak began. The department reported 142 active cases, which were those still in the isolation period.
The two deaths reported were a man in his 70s and a woman older than 80, both of whom had underlying health conditions, Public Health reported. There have been 59 people with confirmed COVID-19 who have died in Clark County.
There are currently 27 patients with confirmed COVID-19 who were hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
