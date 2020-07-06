The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a dramatic rise over the holiday weekend, with numbers released today showing the total cases breaking 1,000 since the outbreak began in March.
Clark County Public Health’s July 6 report showed a total of 1,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 110 from July 2. The latest data shows that the number of new cases per 100,000 of the county’s population in the past two weeks has surpassed 25.
Prior to a statewide pause on counties moving into the next phases of “Safe Start Washington” made last week from Washington State Health Secretary John Wiesman, having fewer than 25 new cases was a requirement for moving into Phase 3, which Clark County had applied for June 26. The county will have to wait at least until July 16 before any approval to move into the next phase can be made due to the statewide pause, however.
Though confirmed cases continues to climb, the number of deaths in individuals with COVID-19 has remained at 29 since June 22 when total cases were just above 700.
