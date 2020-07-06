epi_curve_07_06_20.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to July 6. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on date of verification, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a dramatic rise over the holiday weekend, with numbers released today showing the total cases breaking 1,000 since the outbreak began in March.

Clark County Public Health’s July 6 report showed a total of 1,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 110 from July 2. The latest data shows that the number of new cases per 100,000 of the county’s population in the past two weeks has surpassed 25.

Prior to a statewide pause on counties moving into the next phases of “Safe Start Washington” made last week from Washington State Health Secretary John Wiesman, having fewer than 25 new cases was a requirement for moving into Phase 3, which Clark County had applied for June 26. The county will have to wait at least until July 16 before any approval to move into the next phase can be made due to the statewide pause, however.

Though confirmed cases continues to climb, the number of deaths in individuals with COVID-19 has remained at 29 since June 22 when total cases were just above 700.

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
