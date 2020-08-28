Friday saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increase by 32, capping off a week that saw just shy of 150 more cases in total and four more deaths of those confirmed to have the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 28 report puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2,534 since the outbreak began. No additional deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 were reported Friday, though the total rose from 45 to 49 between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. Total cases of positive COVID-19 tests rose by 149 in that same timeframe.
Public Health also reported that 20 patients with confirmed cases were hospitalized, with another six under investigation, awaiting test results.
