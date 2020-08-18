Clark County saw another 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest update Tuesday, with a recent incidence rate appearing to drop but still well-above the target level.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 18 update shows that a total of 2,325 Clark County residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began. No additional deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 were reported, keeping that number at 43.
Clark County’s incidence of the disease per 100,000 of residents is now at 74.7 in the past 14 days, Public Health reported, which is still above the target of 25 per 100,000.
There were 19 patients hospitalized who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s update, with an additional seven patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.