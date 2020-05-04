State health secretary: Second phase of reopening state likely in June

Washington state’s phased approach to reopening businesses after restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to take months before a return to business as usual, as the first of four phases goes into effect starting this week.
During a press call with other state officials, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said state officials were anticipating that the second of four phases in Washington’s “Smart Start: would begin after the extended “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expires at the end of the month, making it likely that the phase would begin June 1. Gov. Jay Inslee extended the order last week, also revealing the reopening approach which will see a gradual reopening of shuttered businesses and allowance of gatherings.
May 5 was slated to be the start of the first phase which allowed for certain industries to resume, so long as they follow state guidance and requirements. Nick Streuli, acting external relations director for Inslee’s office, said that businesses included in phase one’s round of openings had to wait for official guidance from the state on criteria needed before they can resume operations. In cases like construction that guidance had already been given, though areas like landscaping, auto sales and retail still required that information, something Inslee’s chief of staff David Postman said should be published this week.
Following phases would be implemented at least three weeks apart, which Wiesman said was based on the incubation period of the virus that causes COVID-19 has.
The reopening plan does allow for counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks to apply to the state Department of Health with a plan to move to phase two earlier than others. Wiesman said as of the press call no counties had applied for the variance, noting the process was sent out to counties over the weekend.
With some counties potentially opening up businesses before others given the variances, Postman noted there wasn’t anything particular in state orders addressing individuals heading from a county where they live that still had restriction to one that had opened up. He said the messaging was similar to how it has been under “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” in keeping activities local.
“This is a place where we’re going to have to rely on people’s sort of goodwill and cooperation,” Postman said.
Wiesman said that for counties seeking variants state health officials would be paying attention to see if there were any increase in outbreaks following restriction easement, as well as considering how clear guidelines for businesses were. He reiterated that the current restrictions have seen success, but as indicated by Inslee’s decision to extend the statewide order, Washington was not ready for business as usual.
“As we look at the data, they say we have peaked and we are coming on the downside, but we’re seeing a much slower downside on this than some of the other outbreaks in the world,” Wiesman said.
Postman urged businesses itching to get back to work to continue waiting it out, spurred by a question over how one business — a barber shop in Snohomish County — has defied statewide orders by reopening ahead of schedule.
“It’s not in anybody’s interest. You could lead people to get sick. Some of those people could infect people who could die,” Postman remarked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.