The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County continue to rise at a steady rate with 34 more positive tests reported in the latest reports Wednesday, as well as an additional death.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 23 update puts the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county at 3,240 since the outbreak began. There were 156 active cases of the disease, which are cases currently in isolation.
The death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 was a woman older than 80 with no underlying health conditions, Public Health reported, putting the total deaths in Clark County at 55.
Public Health also reported 29 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were currently hospitalized, with six more under investigation, awaiting test results.
