The number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver rose by more than a dozen in numbers released today, May 28, though no more employees tested positive in the latest count.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers showed the total number of confirmed cases in Clark County rose by 15, 13 of which were close contacts to workers at the frozen fruit processing plant. The number of employees who tested positive remained at 74, with 45 close contacts who have confirmed COVID-19.
The outbreak has resulted in the vast majority of newly-confirmed cases since it was announced May 22. As of Thursday’s numbers, Clark County had a total of 548 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and deaths of those confirmed with the disease remains at 25 — the death toll has not changed since May 15, prior to the Firestone outbreak.
There are seven individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 hospitalized as of Thursday, according to Public Health’s latest numbers, with none reported to be in intensive care units (ICUs).
