After temporarily closing its doors in March to support community-wide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) is officially opening to the public for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on Oct. 1. The public opening will be preceded by a special week for members and donors Sept. 24 - 26.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance, the CCHM will operate at limited capacity and enact new safety measures. New safety measures include mask requirements, one-way pathways through the galleries and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols. To help ensure safety and prevent crowding, staggered entry will be implemented. Opening hours remain 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Since temporarily closing our doors in March for the safety of our community, the team has worked hard to continue providing programs and events virtually while planning for an eventual reopening.” CCHM Executive Director Brad Richardson said in a news release. “This has forced us to rethink how we fulfill our mission to gather, save, and share the diverse stories of our community. I believe our team has risen to the challenge and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during this unprecedented time. While visitors will notice necessary changes to ensure a safe reopening, it is our goal to provide the same quality experience in a safe, accessible way.”
Throughout the initial phase of reopening, indoor exhibits will be available with controlled attendance. In each gallery, guests will arrive through one entrance and follow a guided path. Most interactive exhibits have been changed to allow touchless operation.
Enhanced cleaning has been implemented throughout the museum, including increased frequency of disinfecting high-traffic surfaces. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available across the building. In accordance with state health mandates all staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings. As recommended by public health officials seniors and people with serious medical conditions, including those unable to wear a mask, should delay their visit or contact the museum prior to their visit to discuss reasonable accommodation options.
Group tours will not be permitted and events remain virtual through at least the end of the year. The Research Library and Brautigan Library will be available by reservation only. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance by contacting the museum.
Visitors can find the most up-to-date information about CCHM’s COVID response at cchmuseum.org/covid. For more information, contact the CCHM at (360) 993-5679 or by email at outreach@cchmuseum.org.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.