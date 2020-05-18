Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their healthcare provider about testing as soon as possible. Early testing is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Clark County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded the list of symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
The full list now includes cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
People with these symptoms or a combination of these symptoms should call their healthcare provider to request testing.
Public Health issued updated guidance to health care providers, urging them to test all patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
“It’s important that people get tested as soon as they begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said in a news release. “Early testing and identification of cases enables Public Health to isolate those who are sick and quarantine their close contacts. Doing this as early as possible will help us to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Most healthcare facilities now offer COVID-19 testing. People who are unable to access testing through their regular health care provider, or those who do not have a healthcare provider, can contact the following facilities to request testing.
Providence Family Medicine in Battle Ground - (360) 687-6650
The Vancouver Clinic - (360) 882-2778
Legacy GoHealth in Hazel Dell - (360) 687-6650
Rose Family Clinic in Vancouver - (360) 977-1563
For additional information about COVID-19 and cases in Clark County, visit clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus
