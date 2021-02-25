Clark County saw a similar increase in the daily COVID-19 case count Thursday as reported in days prior, with 40 confirmed cases reported.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 25 update puts the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 18,212 since the outbreak began. There were 263 active cases reported in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period.
No additional COVID-19 deaths in Clark County were reported Thursday, keeping the total at 222, including 200 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 22 suspected.
There were 27 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Thursday’s report from Public Health, with an additional seven patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.