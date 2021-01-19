Clark County’s number of recently-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb, as the weekly case rate update Jan. 19 put the county at its highest level of new cases yet.
Clark County Public Health’s update puts the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days at 473.69, up from 397.95 per 100,000 reported the week prior. Public Health’s update showed there had been 15,871 total COVD-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began, with 794 active cases of the disease reported, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were also four new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, with three confirmed to be due to the disease and one suspected. Of the confirmed cases, one was a man in his 30s, one a man in his 60s and one a woman older than 80. The suspected case was a woman older than 80. All of the deaths were individuals with underlying health conditions.
The deaths reported put Clark County’s total at 164, including 150 confirmed deaths and 14 suspected.
Public Health reported there were 65 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
