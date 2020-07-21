The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County rose by 40 in Tuesday’s update, Clark County Public Health reports.
The health department’s July 21 update puts the total number of cases in the county to 1,566 since the outbreak began. The update also included an additional death of an individual older than 80 — gender and whether the individual had underlying conditions was not available as of the update. That death puts the total at 38 for Clark County’s outbreak.
There were 18 individuals hospitalized who had confirmed COVID-19 cases as of the update. Eleven additional individuals were hospitalized and under investigation for having the disease.
