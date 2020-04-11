The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a contact service to keep senior citizens connected, the office announced last week.
The Senior Wellness Check is a free service coordinated by local law enforcement agencies using volunteers to make regular contact with participants by phone.
“Being alone and isolated is one of the greatest fears of older adults. The Senior Wellness Check allows older adults who live alone to have comfort and security in the knowledge that someone is checking in on them on a regular basis,” a release from the department stated.
Volunteers will be paired with seniors who sign up for the program and will call to check on them at a time and frequency mutually agreed upon. If contact is not made after three attempts and the emergency contact cannot be reached, law enforcement will be dispatched to perform a welfare check.
Participating agencies include Vancouver, La Center, Battle Ground, Ridgefield and Washougal Police Departments.
The sheriff’s office stated the implementation of the service was a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to provide a means of contact for the most vulnerable population, but it will be an ongoing service.
Older adults who live alone and are residents of Clark County (except for residents in the City limits of Camas), need to fill out an application to receive the free service. Applications can be requested from the Sheriff’s Office Outreach Unit at (564) 397-3380 or email at sheriffcommunityoutreach@clark.wa.gov.
— Clark County Sheriff’s Office
